Merger of health tech giants: Commure acquires Augmedix

California-based healthcare technology company Commure, a trailblazer in healthcare technology, has announced the acquisition of Augmedix, a Bangladeshi co-founded pioneering force in Al-powered clinical documentation.

Details regarding the merger were announced on Friday at a press meeting, held at the Augmedix Bangladesh country office in the capital's Gulshan.

Commure's Chief Business Officer Hersh Solanki, and Augmedix Founder and Commure's Chief Strategy Officer lan Shakil, also a Stanford graduate of Bangladeshi origin, joined the press meet alongside Rashed Noman, Country Director of Augmedix in Bangladesh..

This strategic merger marks a bold step forward in Commure's mission to redefine healthcare delivery through cutting-edge technology, the speakers said at the press meeting. By integrating Augmedix's advanced Al-driven documentation technology into Commure's comprehensive solutions, they said that the merger aims to supercharge workflows, elevate patient care, and boost healthcare efficiency on a global scale.

"At Augmedix, our commitment has always been to innovate for healthcare providers, and now, merging with Commure, we are positioned to drive even greater, positive change across the industry," shared lan Shakil, Founder of Augmedix and CSO of Commure.

"I started Augmedix to relieve clinicians from administrative burdens that take them away from what matters most: patient care. Joining forces with Commure allows us to scale that impact significantly," Shakil said.

The Augmedix Bangladesh office, a critical component of the company's global operations, is primed for unprecedented growth backed by Commure's expansive resources.

With an enhanced focus on expanding its Al-powered documentation, especially its Live Service, Augmedix Bangladesh is actively recruiting Clinical Al Specialists.

These new roles will be instrumental in evolving its Al models and ensuring precise, efficient clinical support. Additionally, the Bangladesh office is set to strengthen its capabilities in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), further expanding its operational scope and impact, according to Rashed Noman, Augmedix Bangladesh Director.

Regarding the merger and prospect of business in Bangladesh, Commure Chief Business Officer Harsh Solanki said, "Augmedix Bangladesh has consistently set a high standard for excellence.

With Commure's resources and enhanced technology offerings, we're confident that the Bangladesh team will be a driving force in our collective journey toward success and growth."

Founded in 2012, Augmedix operates out of five countries: the US, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and the Dominican Republic. Starting with only 60 employees a decade ago, the company now has approximately 1,300 employees working in Bangladesh and recently located to its new 67,500 sq feet location in Gulshan from its previous space in Panthapath.

Commure is a healthcare technology company based in Mountain View, California, United States, providing AI-powered solutions to improve healthcare workflows and patient care. Its merger with Augmedix was previously announced on July 19 this year and completed last month.