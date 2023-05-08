Augmedix highlights importance of AI for medical documents

Tech company Augmedix organised a seminar at the Buet Graduates Club in the capital Monday on using artificial intelligence (AI) for medical documentation.

Augmedix started as an outsourcing company serving American physicians with medical documentation services. Doctors in the US, like everywhere else, have little time to write down case descriptions of every individual patient and thus take help from freelancers to get the task done. Augmedix has been helping them to this end and is now exploring latest developments in artificial intelligence technologies to strengthen its services.

The company's flagship Notebuilder platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time using automatic speech recognition, natural language processing tools including large language models, and medical documentation specialists.

Monday's seminar focused on the expertise over and insights into the various ways artificial intelligence can be utilised to generate next-generation medical documents. The event was conducted by Augmedix Chief Technology Officer Saurav Chatterjee and was attended by professionals and researchers in the country's medical industry as wells as technology experts. Chatterjee emphasised the need to embrace artificial intelligence technologies to improve the quality of healthcare services. He highlighted the potential benefits of artificial intelligence including increased efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of medical documentation.

"We were excited to host the seminar to discuss how advances in artificial intelligence have the power to transform the way doctors interact with patients," said Rashed Noman, country director, Augmedix Bangladesh.

"As major players in the healthcare sector are unveiling game-changing artificial intelligence tools, questions are arising about how these will influence the future of healthcare. At Augmedix, we get the firsthand views into the benefits of artificial intelligence in medical facilities in the United States, as we directly support them. In the future, I would also love to see Bangladesh adopt artificial intelligence for its medical facilities."