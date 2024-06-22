Hasina, Modi make press statements after exchange of agreements

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made press statements following a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi this morning.

Prior to the press address, Bangladesh and India exchanged MoUs and Agreements in the presence of PM Hasina and PM Modi.

PM Modi said, "...Though in the last one year, we have met 10 times, today's is a special meeting as PM Sheikh Hasina is our first State Guest in our third tenure."

Earlier today, Hasina was greeted by PM Modi at the presidential residence in the national capital and was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon her arrival.

She and PM Modi met ministers and delegates from both countries at the venue, after which she left for Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Hasina is scheduled to hold a tete-a-tete meeting with PM Modi later in the day