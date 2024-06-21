It's very important visit; both sides have a lot of expectations: Delhi

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence in New Delhi today (21 June). Photo: Courtesy

India has said they are committed to "deepen and strengthen" the "very special partnership" that they have with Bangladesh as the two leaders are set to discuss all the issues on Saturday for a broader cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"It is a very important visit for us. Both sides have a lot of expectations because the relationship is so special and so friendly," Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

Tomorrow, he said, all will get to know the details about the discussions, MoUs and agreements that are likely to be signed.

"But both sides are committed to deepen and strengthen the very special partnership," said the MEA spokesperson.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Friday as part of her two-day state visit to India.

This is the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections, said the MEA spokesperson.

He said there will be a post-visit press engagement and journalists will be able to know all the details on issues that the two sides would agree to do together on trade, connectivity and defence fronts.

During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with the Indian Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call-on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers on 9 June.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Palam Airport in New Delhi at 3:29pm (local time).

Earlier, the flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:00pm.

Indian Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and also Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman received Sheikh Hasina at the airport.

The prime minister was welcomed by traditional folks dancing there.

Both sides of the roads were decorated with the flags of Bangladesh and India, and placards of Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi.

Various types of placards in different languages welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were seen on both sides of the roads from Palam Airport to Hotel Taj Palace.

This is the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive term.

PM's engagements in New Delhi

During the visit, both the premiers will have a tête-à-tête (one-to-one meeting) followed by delegation-level talks, and then Dhaka and New Delhi will sign several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to strengthen the existing bilateral ties further.

Additionally, discussions on a potential trade pact are expected. Over the past decade, numerous cross-border initiatives have been launched as part of a robust regional partnership plan.

This visit will be Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on 9 June.

On Friday evening, Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister at her Place of Residence.

On Saturday morning, a red carpet will be rolled out at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by her Indian counterpart through a Ceremonial Reception where the National Anthems of Bangladesh and India will be played. She will also inspect the Guard of Honour there.

After that, she will go to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi. She will also sign the visitor's book there.

Later on the same day, Hasina will go to Hyderabad House to hold a one-to-one meeting with Modi followed by delegation-level talks.

Both will witness the signing ceremony of the MoUs and agreements. After that, both the prime ministers will give their press statements.

Then they will attend a luncheon hosted by PM Modi in honour of PM Hasina at Hyderabad House.

In the afternoon, Sheikh Hasina will call on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his Secretariat.

In the evening she will call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At 6:00pm (Delhi time), the prime minister is expected to depart the India capital from Palam Airport, New Delhi by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which is scheduled to land in Dhaka at about 9:00pm.