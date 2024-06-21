Dialogues can resolve challenges Dhaka, New Delhi face: PM Hasina tells Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence in New Delhi today (21 June). Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday put emphasis on holding dialogues to overcome the challenges that Bangladesh and India are facing in economic development.

"We could exchange our experiences, and the challenges we are experiencing for our economic development, we could resolve those by dialogues," she said while Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on her at her place of residence in New Delhi.

Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah said this while briefing reporters after the meeting.

He said both of them discussed ways to advance the partnership between the two neighbouring countries as they have new governments.

"Two new governments have come to power taking fresh mandates. So new visions will be added to the ties between the two countries," he said.

Jaishankar told the PM that in the last ten years, the relations between Bangladesh and India reached such a height that it could be taken to a new chapter.

"And that would be done in areas of trade," Tofazzel quoted Indian FM as saying.

He mentioned that India wants to work with Bangladesh in a deeper way in the sectors of logistics, energy and connectivity.

Jaishankar congratulated Awami League and its president Sheikh Hasina on the diamond jubilee of the party which will be celebrated on June 23.

Jaishankar urged PM Hasina to take a new role for BIMSTEC and he hoped that she would be present in the next meeting of BIMSTEC in September in Thailand.

Both agreed that strengthening BIMSTEC would be beneficial for Bangladesh economically, trade, connectivity and digitalisation.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to go beyond South Asia. That means we have to simultaneously look for South East Asia also to work with," he said, said Tofazzel.

He said the prime minister also wants to work closely for the improvement of digital programmes like tax collection, revenue collection through digital systems and improvement of the public delivery system.

"She also put emphasis on the completion of the projects of the two neighbouring countries in faster and easier ways. Both agreed on this issue," Tofazzel said.

On the Rohingya issue, the principal secretary said that border areas of Bangladesh and India are being affected due to the ongoing infighting between the Myanmar government and various groups.

PM's press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan said, "Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said If necessary we will avoid Myanmar in BIMSTEC and other member countries could cooperate with each other and advance the cooperation. Because India is also affected because of Myanmar."