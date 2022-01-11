Govt websites facing access issues, complain users 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Govt websites facing access issues, complain users 

The trouble stems from National Data Centre’s maintenance

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 10:21 pm
Govt websites facing access issues, complain users 

Service seekers are facing trouble accessing some government websites due to maintenance work in the National Data Centre. 

The problem began to surface since this afternoon. 

Access is being denied in several websites including the Information Commission, Information and Communication Technology Department, Secondary and Higher Education Directorate, and Local Government Division. 

Upon clicking the websites, all of them showed "502 Bad Gateway" or "Site Off Line" error,  complained users.

The government programme A2I oversees the operation of the sites. 

However, experts are working to resolve the issue, said a source at a2i.

According to a2i, websites that are facing access issues are expected to be fixed shortly.

Top News

Govt websites / access issues / Websites

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

10h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

11h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

13h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

2h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

2h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

2h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment