Govt websites facing access issues, complain users 

Service seekers are facing trouble accessing some government websites due to maintenance work in the National Data Centre.

The problem began to surface since this afternoon.

Access is being denied in several websites including the Information Commission, Information and Communication Technology Department, Secondary and Higher Education Directorate, and Local Government Division.

Upon clicking the websites, all of them showed "502 Bad Gateway" or "Site Off Line" error, complained users.

The government programme A2I oversees the operation of the sites.

However, experts are working to resolve the issue, said a source at a2i.

According to a2i, websites that are facing access issues are expected to be fixed shortly.