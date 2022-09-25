Govt resets application fees for public jobs

The government has reset the application fees for jobs under the ministries, departments, directorate, government offices and autonomous institutions.

In a notification Sunday (25 September), the Ministry of Finance announced the revised application fees with the maximum fee set at Tk600.

However, the revised application fee is not applicable for the positions of cadre.

According to the notification, the application fee for posts of the 9th grade and above (non-cadre) is Tk600; 10th grade post application fee is Tk500, 11th to 12th grade is Tk300, 13th to 16th grade is Tk200 and 17th to 20th grade is Tk100.

Job seekers can apply online through Teletalk Bangladesh Limited and a maximum of 10% of the amount collected on examination fee can be paid to the telecom institute as commission, the notification further added.