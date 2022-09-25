Govt resets application fees for public jobs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Govt resets application fees for public jobs

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Govt resets application fees for public jobs

The government has reset the application fees for jobs under the ministries, departments, directorate, government offices and autonomous institutions. 

In a notification Sunday (25 September), the Ministry of Finance announced the revised application fees with the maximum fee set at Tk600.

However, the revised application fee is not applicable for the positions of cadre.

According to the notification, the application fee for posts of the 9th grade and above (non-cadre) is Tk600; 10th grade post application fee is Tk500, 11th to 12th grade is Tk300, 13th to 16th grade is Tk200 and 17th to 20th grade is Tk100.

Job seekers can apply online through Teletalk Bangladesh Limited and a maximum of 10% of the amount collected on examination fee can be paid to the telecom institute as commission, the notification further added.

Top News

govt jobs / applications

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

20m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh