Shark Tank Bangladesh: Applications now open for the ultimate entrepreneurial opportunity

Shark Tank Bangladesh is now open for applications for its Season-1 show. Shark Tank Bangladesh is a Bangladeshi version of the hit reality show Shark Tank, which has become extremely popular in the Indian subcontinent.

Anyone who is a home business owner, is a founder, or has an innovative product or idea can be eligible for this, said a press release.

Bongo, Bangladesh's top OTT platform, signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the Shark Tank show to Bangladesh. Robi is the "title sponsor", Startup Bangladesh is the "powered by sponsor" and Prime Bank is the "banking partner".

The show gives Bangladeshi entrepreneurs a chance to pitch to Sharks (investors) about their business. People from all over Bangladesh can pursue their dream by pitching on the show and potentially getting a deal from a Shark. The Sharks have to decide whether or not they want to invest in your business.

If you are a non-resident Bangladeshi or a foreign individual, you can also come to Dhaka and pitch as long as your business or idea is catering to the Bangladesh market.

This provides a new access to the next breed of entrepreneurs to not only raise capital but also get exposure to millions of viewers who are anticipating to watch the Bangladesh version of Shark Tank. The business themed reality show will surely change the lives of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs looking for that breakthrough moment.

The iconic "Shark Tank" format, which has captivated audiences in over 40 countries, is set to create waves in Bangladesh's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over $600 million has been invested by the show's "Sharks" to date, propelling numerous companies to unprecedented growth.

Entrepreneurs who have dived into the "Shark" ecosystem have not only received investment but have also witnessed exponential business expansion, generating billions in sales after their appearance on the show.

Bongo is assembling a powerhouse panel of local Sharks representing diverse industries and large-scale businesses. The identities of these business moguls will be revealed in due course, promising a thrilling lineup that will undoubtedly elevate the show's impact.

The show will air on Deepto TV Channel and Bongo OTT will stream all episodes so you can watch it anytime anywhere on your mobile device or large-screen smart TV in Bangladesh.

You can apply for the show online through the Bongo web portal on your mobile or desktop device. The Shark Tank Bangladesh Registration link and steps are provided below.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Go to the Google or Apple Play Store search for Bongo and install the application for the latest updates and notifications regarding Shark Tank Bangladesh. You do not need to pay to register or download the application. It is free.

Alternatively, go to https://sharktank.bongobd.com and click on the "Register" button. The applicant must input their mobile number to generate an OTP for verification. This is important in order for us to contact you about your application. Business ideas can be submitted through My Robi App and Bongo website (www.bongobd.com).

Step 2: The participant will need to agree to the terms and conditions. Please carefully read the eligibility requirements. Before starting the application, please make sure to have all your business information ready including personal information, address etc. You will be required to submit information about your company's requirements of fundraising, performance and details or in the case of a prototype you can send us pictures later.

Step 3: Once you have completed the registration and successfully submitted your business information, our team will start the due diligence process to evaluate. If you move to the next round, a member of our team will contact you for the first audition.

It is really important to ensure that you are well-prepared with your key business information when filling out the application form. The application window will remain open for 30 days, subject to the quality of applications received. Your phone number will be unique to your application. If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact [email protected].