Malaysia arrests enforcement officer for taking bribes to facilitate visa applications of Bangladeshi nationals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Malaysia arrests enforcement officer for taking bribes to facilitate visa applications of Bangladeshi nationals

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two individuals, including an enforcement officer previously stationed at the Bangladesh High Commission, on suspicion of accepting bribes totalling over RM100 million (estimated at Tk238 crore) since 2021, reports Malay Mail.

Citing sources the report said enforcement officials accepted bribes to approve visa applications by Bangladeshi nationals entering Malaysia, supposedly for tourism purposes.

"The result of the investigation found that the officer is believed to have conspired with employment agencies in Bangladesh and Malaysia by deliberately abusing the Foreign Visa System (VLN) to bring in Bangladeshi citizens to work in Malaysia since 2021.

"The investigation also found that the officer is believed to have received a payment of around RM1,363 (US$300) to RM2,272 for each approval of a VLN application, involving bribes totalling more than RM100 million, even though the visa payment set by the government was only RM105," the source said.

Subsequently, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission apprehended another person, who is believed to be the managing director of a manpower supply company, on suspicion of colluding with the aforementioned enforcement officer.

According to the sources, both individuals, aged in their 30s, were arrested around 6:30pm on Thursday when they were summoned to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The arrested officer marks the third enforcement agency personnel to be arrested in connection with the investigation carried out under the operation codenamed 'Op Taka.' This operation was launched by the MACC's Anti-Money Laundering Division in conjunction with the Immigration Department in April last year.

Magistrate M Mageshwary granted permission for the two men to be remanded until 31 July at Malaysia's Shah Alam Court on Friday.

In response to inquiries, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki verified the arrest of the two implicated individuals.

Top News

Malaysia / Bangladeshi Nationals / Visa / applications / Bribery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

5h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

8h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

36m | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

1h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues