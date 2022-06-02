Govt mulls easing visa process to attract foreign tourists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:44 pm

“Bangladesh has many historical, religious and archeological monuments. A tourism master plan is being prepared for the planned and integrated development of these tourist attractions,”

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today said works are underway to ease visa process to attract foreign tourists in Bangladesh.

He said this while inaugurating the 17th International Tourism Fair "Triplover Dhaka Travel Mart-2022" on Thursday (2 June) as the chief guest at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, said a press release.

"Visa process must be made easy to attract foreign tourists. Eastern India's seven states, Nepal and Bhutan have no sea beaches. We will get a lot of tourists if we can make the visa process easier for them," he added.

The state minister said he will talk to the home minister to bring cruise ships to Bangladesh. "We want that a foreigner will come this country via cruise ship and the immigration processes will be completed on the ship," He added.

"Bangladesh has many historical, religious and archeological monuments. A tourism master plan is being prepared for the planned and integrated development of these tourist attractions," the state minister said.

According to the media release, the three-day fair can be visited every day from 10am to 8pm for an entry fee of Tk40 per person. 

Visitors can win attractive door prizes in the raffle draw, which will include airline tickets to Maldives, Singapore, Delhi, Sharjah, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar and many tourist-friendly places.

Leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) Triplover is playing host as "Title Sponsor" of the fair, while US-Bangla Airlines is the "Co-Sponsor".

