Measures to be taken to attract foreign tourists: Faruk

Aviation

BSS
23 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 09:39 pm

Related News

Measures to be taken to attract foreign tourists: Faruk

BSS
23 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 09:39 pm
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan

Measures will be taken to attract more foreign tourists, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said today.

"The number of local tourists has increased because of the improved living-standard of people of the country and now we have to try to attract more foreign tourists," he said while addressing officials of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) in a meeting at the Parjatan Bhaban.

This was his maiden visit to the country's top two tourism-related statutory bodies after assuming office for the second term, said a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emphasising on implementing special airport service and creating specialist tour guides for foreign travellers, Faruk said, "Easy and prompt visa processing, expanding the on arrival visa criteria for foreign tourists will be fixed soon after consulting with the Home ministry."

Moreover, the minister called for applying innovative promotional techniques to inform foreign visitors about Bangladesh's tourism and leisure spots.

"Every official who is working in the leisure and tourism sector has to be a smart one in work and ideas to make Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as implementing the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of Smart Bangladesh," he said.

Terming the country's private tourism industries as an important stakeholder of the sector, the minister ensures providing all types of assistance they require.

The minister also stressed for generating more revenue from all the BPC's establishments across the country.

Besides, he put emphasis on eco-tourism, adventure-tourism and culinary-tourism.

Civil aviation and tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain was also present, among others.

Top News

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan / foreign tourists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

7h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

13h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

13h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

9m | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

2h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

3h | Videos
Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

1h | Videos