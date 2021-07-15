Rawhide prices hiked by TK5 per Sq foot

The government has fixed the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha hiking Tk5 per square foot than to previous year.

This year, the price of salted rawhide of cattle has been fixed at Tk 40-45 per square foot in Dhaka while that outside Dhaka will be Tk33-37 per square foot.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi declared the prices on Thursday urging the businessman to ensure the prices.

Besides, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk15-17 per square foot while it is Tk12-14 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.

Earlier, commerce secretary proposed for fixing price of Tk 50-55 per square foot of salted rawhide of cattle, TK40-45 per square foot outside of Dhaka, TK 20-22 per square foot for goat hide and Tk15-17 per square foot for female goat.

However, opposing the decision the businessmen proposed for hiking Tk5 per square foot than to previous year and the minister agreed with them.

In last year, his year, the price of salted rawhide of cattle was fixed at Tk35-40 per square foot in Dhaka while that outside Dhaka will be Tk28-32 per square foot.

Besides, the price of goat hide was set at Tk13-15 per square foot while it is Tk10-12 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.