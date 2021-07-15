Rawhide prices hiked by TK5 per Sq foot

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 02:02 pm

Related News

Rawhide prices hiked by TK5 per Sq foot

The price of salted rawhide of cattle has been fixed at Tk 40-45 per square foot in Dhaka

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 02:02 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The government has fixed the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha hiking Tk5 per square foot than to previous year.

This year, the price of salted rawhide of cattle has been fixed at Tk 40-45 per square foot in Dhaka while that outside Dhaka will be Tk33-37 per square foot.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi declared the prices on Thursday urging the businessman to ensure the prices.

Besides, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk15-17 per square foot while it is Tk12-14 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.

Earlier, commerce secretary proposed for fixing price of Tk 50-55 per square foot of salted rawhide of cattle, TK40-45 per square foot outside of Dhaka, TK 20-22 per square foot for goat hide and Tk15-17 per square foot for female goat. 

However, opposing the decision the businessmen proposed for hiking Tk5 per square foot than to previous year and the minister agreed with them.  

In last year, his year, the price of salted rawhide of cattle was fixed at Tk35-40 per square foot in Dhaka while that outside Dhaka will be Tk28-32 per square foot.

Besides, the price of goat hide was set at Tk13-15 per square foot while it is Tk10-12 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.

Economy / Top News

Rawhide price / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Eid-ul-Adha / Sacrificial animal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

18h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

21h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident