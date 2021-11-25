Gazipur city mayor Zahangir suspended

Bangladesh

Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam. Photo: Collected
Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam. Photo: Collected

The local government ministry has suspended Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Zahangir Alam temporarily today.

He has been suspended just six days after being expelled for life from a post of Awami League's Gazipur city unit over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

"There are several allegations including land grabbing, abusing of power and embezzlement against Zahangir Alam," Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam said in a briefing. 

"The allegations are being investigated. We think he needs to be suspended for a fair investigation," said the minister, adding, "Local Government Division Additional Secretary Mustakim Billah Faruqui will lead the probe body."

Earlier in the day, a three-member mayoral panel was formed for the city corporation. 

The ruling Awami League expelled Zahangir Alam on 19 November as Gazipur city unit general secretary.

There was also allegations against Zahangir about solely controlling everything in the city corporation. 

For instance, he had not formed a three-member mayor panel in accordance with the city law even after three years of taking the charge. Many alleged that he has not done so for his own benefit.
 

Gazipur mayor / Zahangir Alam

