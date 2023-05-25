My mother has won: Zahangir says ahead of poll results

Politics

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 07:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Former Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam has said his mother, Zayeda Khatun, independent mayoral candidate for the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC), has won the election. 

"My mother has won; I got news from all centres," Zahangir said around 7:00pm this evening while vote count was underway since the polls wrapped up around 4:00pm today. 

Around 6:15pm today, returning officers said  Zayeda Khatun  was leading in around 70 centres which is quite a feat against Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah  Khan.

Earlier today, the mother-son duo said voting was peaceful and the law and order situation was also good.

There has been no complaint so far against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), she said adding "I am hopeful about my victory in the election."

Former Mayor Zahangir also cast his vote at the Kanaia Government Primary School polling station.

Voting in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election began on Thursday (25 May) using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all polling stations in a peaceful manner.

 

