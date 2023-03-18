Former Lakshmipur municipality mayor Abu Taher passes away

Bangladesh

BSS
18 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

Former Lakshmipur municipality mayor Abu Taher passes away

BSS
18 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 07:25 pm
Former Lakshmipur municipality mayor Abu Taher passes away

M A Taher Mia, former Lakshmipur district Awami League General Secretary and former Mayor of Lakshmipur Municipality heroic Freedom Fighter, died of old-age complications at his residence in Lakshmipur today.

He was 74.

He breathed his last at his residence in Lakshmipur in the afternoon, said his family sources.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed shock and sorrow at the death of Taher Mia.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

 

Laxmipur / Former mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

5h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

5h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

10h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

10h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

43m | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

2h | TBS Insight
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

2h | TBS World
Best 5 Crime Thriller by Agatha Christie

Best 5 Crime Thriller by Agatha Christie

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body