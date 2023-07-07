Laxmipur Court orders filing cases against 3 police officers including OC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 10:03 am

From left, the accused Office-in-charge Mosleh Uddin and Inspector (in-charge) Johirul Alam
A Laxmipur Court on Thursday (6 July) ordered to file cases against three police officers including the officer-in-charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar police station.

On Thursday afternoon, Senior Judicial Magistrate Tarek Aziz issued the order in response to an allegation of torture and extortion after bringing a detainee with disability to the police station.

The accused individuals are Mohammad Mosleh Uddin, a prominent officer of sadar police station, Inspector (in-charge) of the city police outpost Jahirul Alam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Jewel.

The court directed Superintendent of Laxmipur District police Mahfuzzaman Ashraf to take up this case, Bench Assistant Jasim Uddin confirmed.

Lawyer Mosaddak Hossain Babar said that the plaintiff, Delowara Begum, is the mother of Arif Hossain, who was detained.

The accused individuals subjected her son to inhumane torture. They demanded Tk70,000 to release Arif.

The court has taken cognizance of the allegation.

Meanwhile, Mahfuzuzzaman Ashraf, who was ordered to file the case by the court said that he heard about the allegation in court but did not receive any copies from the court yet.

