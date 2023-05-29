8 sentenced to death for Laxmipur Chhatra League leader murder

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

8 sentenced to death for Laxmipur Chhatra League leader murder

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Laxmipur court today sentenced eight people to death in a case filed over the murder of local Chhatra League leader Mehdi Hasan Jasim. 

Laxmipur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Amina Farhin gave the verdict on Monday (29 May). 

Public prosecutor (PP) of Lakshmipur Judge Court Jasim Uddin said, "Police filed a charge sheet against 12 accused in this case. Four of them died. So the court sentenced the remaining eight accused to death."

The convicts are Mubarak Ullah, 66, Ali Hossain Bachchu, 50, Hizbur Rahman Swapan, 45, Kabir Hossain Ripon, 30, Khokon, 50, Md Mostafa, 70, Abul Hossain, 50 and Zafar Ahmed, 55. Among the convicts,  Hizbur Rahman Swapan is absconding. All others were present in the court during the verdict.

The victim Jasim was the literary affairs secretary of Chandraganj's Kafil Uddin Degree College Chhatra League. 

According to the case, Mofiz Ullah of Bagbari of Srirampur village had a dispute over the land of Mubarak Ullah and Ali Hossain Bachchu. As a result, the Mubaraks attacked and physically assaulted Mofiz and his family members on 7 January, 2013. In this incident, a case was filed in the police station. Since then Mofiz Ullah was being threatened to withdraw the case. They threatened to kill him if he did not do so. Because of this, Mofiz and his family members used to hide in the house of relatives.

Meanwhile, the then Sub Inspector (SI) of Dattapara Police Investigation Md Noornabi submitted the charge sheet to the court after the investigation of the case filed by Mubarak. Mofiz's son Mehdi Hasan Jasim's name was omitted in the charge sheet and Mubarak was furious. Meanwhile, Jasim went to Saudi Arabia. Mubarak threatened them when they returned home on vacation from there. After that, Jasim went into hiding at his relative Golam Mawla's house in Radhapur village of Bangakhan Union of Sadar Upazila instead of staying at home.

On the night of 10 February, 2013, miscreants broke the window grill and entered the house Jasim was in and shot him in the chest. When the residents of the house tried to stop the miscreatns, they beat them and threatened to shoot them.

Later Jasim was rescued and taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

The day after this incident, Jasim's father Mofiz Ullah filed a murder case at the Sadar police station, accusing 12 people including Mubarak.

According to court sources, on 27 March, 2014, the investigating officer of the case and the then Sub-Inspector (SI) of Laxmipur Sadar Police Station, Abu Naser, filed a charge sheet.

Later the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigated the case again. The then SI Afsar Ahmed of Laxmipur District CID Police filed the charge sheet in the murder case again on 8 October, 2015.

Among them, accused Abul Kashem, Safiq Ullah , Amir Hossain and Aji Ullah died. 

Mofiz Ullah , the plaintiff in the case, said, "My son was shot dead. Those involved have been sentenced to death. I am satisfied with the verdict."

Top News / Court

Laxmipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

3h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

4h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

1h | TBS World
Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

21h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration