8 sentenced to death for Laxmipur Chhatra League leader murder

A Laxmipur court today sentenced eight people to death in a case filed over the murder of local Chhatra League leader Mehdi Hasan Jasim.

Laxmipur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Amina Farhin gave the verdict on Monday (29 May).

Public prosecutor (PP) of Lakshmipur Judge Court Jasim Uddin said, "Police filed a charge sheet against 12 accused in this case. Four of them died. So the court sentenced the remaining eight accused to death."

The convicts are Mubarak Ullah, 66, Ali Hossain Bachchu, 50, Hizbur Rahman Swapan, 45, Kabir Hossain Ripon, 30, Khokon, 50, Md Mostafa, 70, Abul Hossain, 50 and Zafar Ahmed, 55. Among the convicts, Hizbur Rahman Swapan is absconding. All others were present in the court during the verdict.

The victim Jasim was the literary affairs secretary of Chandraganj's Kafil Uddin Degree College Chhatra League.

According to the case, Mofiz Ullah of Bagbari of Srirampur village had a dispute over the land of Mubarak Ullah and Ali Hossain Bachchu. As a result, the Mubaraks attacked and physically assaulted Mofiz and his family members on 7 January, 2013. In this incident, a case was filed in the police station. Since then Mofiz Ullah was being threatened to withdraw the case. They threatened to kill him if he did not do so. Because of this, Mofiz and his family members used to hide in the house of relatives.

Meanwhile, the then Sub Inspector (SI) of Dattapara Police Investigation Md Noornabi submitted the charge sheet to the court after the investigation of the case filed by Mubarak. Mofiz's son Mehdi Hasan Jasim's name was omitted in the charge sheet and Mubarak was furious. Meanwhile, Jasim went to Saudi Arabia. Mubarak threatened them when they returned home on vacation from there. After that, Jasim went into hiding at his relative Golam Mawla's house in Radhapur village of Bangakhan Union of Sadar Upazila instead of staying at home.

On the night of 10 February, 2013, miscreants broke the window grill and entered the house Jasim was in and shot him in the chest. When the residents of the house tried to stop the miscreatns, they beat them and threatened to shoot them.

Later Jasim was rescued and taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

The day after this incident, Jasim's father Mofiz Ullah filed a murder case at the Sadar police station, accusing 12 people including Mubarak.

According to court sources, on 27 March, 2014, the investigating officer of the case and the then Sub-Inspector (SI) of Laxmipur Sadar Police Station, Abu Naser, filed a charge sheet.

Later the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigated the case again. The then SI Afsar Ahmed of Laxmipur District CID Police filed the charge sheet in the murder case again on 8 October, 2015.

Among them, accused Abul Kashem, Safiq Ullah , Amir Hossain and Aji Ullah died.

Mofiz Ullah , the plaintiff in the case, said, "My son was shot dead. Those involved have been sentenced to death. I am satisfied with the verdict."