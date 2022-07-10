First Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram

The first Eid jamaat at capital's Baitul Mukarram National Mosque was held at 7am on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals of Muslims.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman led the first Eid jamaat.

Four more Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram till 11am today.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on Sunday in Bangladesh.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying that the holy Eid-ul-Azha would bring welfare for all with rising of the ideology of sacrifice.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

In his message, the president said, "Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) at the directive of Allah."

"Azha means Qurbani (sacrifice)," he said, adding that sacrifice instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches them the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbours.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said "Let us all participate in public welfare-oriented activities to build a discrimination-free, happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh being imbued with the essence of the holy Eid-ul-Azha".

She said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.

Through celebrating the festival, affluent Muslims build the bonding of compassion and equality among people by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives, neighbours and poor and distressed people, she added.

Noting that the coronavirus is mounting up again, she said Allah tests patience of human being in crisis.

During crisis, all will have to extend cooperation to each other keeping endless patience with tolerant and sympathetic mindsets, she said.