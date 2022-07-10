President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban

President M Abdul Hamid today offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, along with his family members and some officials at the Hallway of the Bangabhaban here.



The head of the state offered his Eid prayers carrying out health guidelines, including maintaining social distancing at the Bangabhaban.



Due to the sudden spate of Covid-19 outbreak across the country, like in many other countries, the President did not attend the traditional Eid prayers in the capital's National Eidgah Maidan.



The country has been facing a serious trouble with severe casualties and infections in both urban and rural areas for the last two years due to the outbreak of the lethal virus.



Many state programmes were also curtailed for this reason.



The Eid jamaat (congregation) was held at 8.30am. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers.



Secretaries concerned to the President's Office, only some other key officials and staff attended the Eid prayers.



A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and the welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.



Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of fatal Covid-19 and also wishing for the early recovery of the Corona patients throughout the country as well as across the globe.



In Eid prayers, eternal peace was saught for the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, who faced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.



After the prayers, President Hamid spent his time with his family members at the Presidential palace.

But no ceremonial greetings with serving delicious food items, in presence of the country's distinguished personalities and foreign diplomats or guests were seen there.