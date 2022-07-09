President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

Bangladesh

BSS
09 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:11 pm

Related News

President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

BSS
09 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:11 pm
President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on Sunday in Bangladesh.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying that the holy Eid-ul-Azha would bring welfare for all with rising of the ideology of sacrifice.
In his message, the president said, "Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) at the directive of Allah."

"Azha means Qurbani (sacrifice)," he said, adding that sacrifice instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches them the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbours.

The president said in the last two years, the whole world, including Bangladesh, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha amidst the horrors of the corona pandemic, the head of the state said.

"At present, coronavirus infection has come relatively under control but it needs to take appropriate precautions to prevent rise of infection rate in future," he added.

He said inflation rate is in rising trend across the globe due to coronavirus pandemic and conflict and war in different places in the world.

In this context, low-income group people across the glove are leading days amid various limitations, he said. 

He urged the rich and affluent people of the country to come forward as the low income group people can be deprived of Eid celebration and can take part in the festival.

The president also called upon the citizens to sacrifice their animals in government designated places.

He hoped everyone will try to prevent the environment pollution by removing the waste of sacrificial animals.  

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said "Let us all participate in public welfare-oriented activities to build a discrimination-free, happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh being imbued with the essence of the holy Eid-ul-Azha".

She said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.

Through celebrating the festival, affluent Muslims build the bonding of compassion and equality among people by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives, neighbours and poor and distressed people, she added.

Noting that the coronavirus is mounting up again, she said Allah tests patience of human being in crisis.  

During crisis, all will have to extend cooperation to each other keeping endless patience with tolerant and sympathetic mindsets, she said.

Besides, she urged all to sacrifice their animals in designated places following health guidelines properly.

The premier requested all to celebrate Eid at homes with families and relatives and offer special prayer to Allah as all get recovery from the coronavirus transmission.

She hoped like every year, this Eid will also bring happiness and message of joy to all irrespective of the rich and the poor.

Sheikh Hasina prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion.

­­

Top News

Eid-ul-Azha / President M Abdul Hamid / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

8h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

7h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

9h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

3h | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

9h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

10h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty