President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on Sunday in Bangladesh.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying that the holy Eid-ul-Azha would bring welfare for all with rising of the ideology of sacrifice.

In his message, the president said, "Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) at the directive of Allah."

"Azha means Qurbani (sacrifice)," he said, adding that sacrifice instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches them the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbours.

The president said in the last two years, the whole world, including Bangladesh, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha amidst the horrors of the corona pandemic, the head of the state said.

"At present, coronavirus infection has come relatively under control but it needs to take appropriate precautions to prevent rise of infection rate in future," he added.

He said inflation rate is in rising trend across the globe due to coronavirus pandemic and conflict and war in different places in the world.

In this context, low-income group people across the glove are leading days amid various limitations, he said.

He urged the rich and affluent people of the country to come forward as the low income group people can be deprived of Eid celebration and can take part in the festival.

The president also called upon the citizens to sacrifice their animals in government designated places.

He hoped everyone will try to prevent the environment pollution by removing the waste of sacrificial animals.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said "Let us all participate in public welfare-oriented activities to build a discrimination-free, happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh being imbued with the essence of the holy Eid-ul-Azha".

She said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.

Through celebrating the festival, affluent Muslims build the bonding of compassion and equality among people by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives, neighbours and poor and distressed people, she added.

Noting that the coronavirus is mounting up again, she said Allah tests patience of human being in crisis.

During crisis, all will have to extend cooperation to each other keeping endless patience with tolerant and sympathetic mindsets, she said.

Besides, she urged all to sacrifice their animals in designated places following health guidelines properly.

The premier requested all to celebrate Eid at homes with families and relatives and offer special prayer to Allah as all get recovery from the coronavirus transmission.

She hoped like every year, this Eid will also bring happiness and message of joy to all irrespective of the rich and the poor.

Sheikh Hasina prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion.

