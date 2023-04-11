Fire breaks out in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse
Six units of fire service are working to douse the fire
A five-storey building beside Bismillah Tower in Chawkbazar caught fire on Tuesday.
The fire started around 10:45am on the fifth floor of the building which houses a ceramic warehouse, confirmed Md Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector (Media Cell).
Fire service reached the location around 10:53am and six units are currently working to douse the fire.
Earlier on 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops, with mainly readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.