Fire breaks out in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse

A five-storey building beside Bismillah Tower in Chawkbazar caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire started around 10:45am on the fifth floor of the building which houses a ceramic warehouse, confirmed Md Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector (Media Cell).

Fire service reached the location around 10:53am and six units are currently working to douse the fire.

Earlier on 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops, with mainly readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.