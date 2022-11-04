Faridpur-2 by-polls on Saturday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Faridpur-2 by-polls on Saturday 

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 08:32 pm
Faridpur-2 by-polls on Saturday 

By-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency will be held Sarurday (5 November) which fell vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.  

The polls will be held using EVM from 8am till 4pm without any break. 

1,052 CCTV cameras installed to monitor the election. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners will monitor the election from monitoring cell at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon.

The constituency has 3.18 lakh voters. The election will be held in 123 voting centers.

Shahadab Akber Labu from Awami League and Md Joynul Abedin Bokul Miya from Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon will compete the election.

 As per constitutional obligation, the EC is required to hold elections within 90 days of a seat being declared vacant.

Top News

by-election / by-polls / Faridpur-2 by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

10h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

8h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

13h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

1h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

10h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested