Faridpur-2 by-polls on Saturday 

By-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency will be held Sarurday (5 November) which fell vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

The polls will be held using EVM from 8am till 4pm without any break.

1,052 CCTV cameras installed to monitor the election. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners will monitor the election from monitoring cell at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon.

The constituency has 3.18 lakh voters. The election will be held in 123 voting centers.

Shahadab Akber Labu from Awami League and Md Joynul Abedin Bokul Miya from Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon will compete the election.

As per constitutional obligation, the EC is required to hold elections within 90 days of a seat being declared vacant.