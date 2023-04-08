Failure to install firefighting system shows fragility of city management: experts

Inaction over installing a fire fighting system at the Bangabazar market despite some 10 notices since 2017 by the fire service and city corporation authorities shows how fragile the city management is, according to the urban experts.

The duty of the state is not limited to issuing notices, but to take action as per law, they said at an online meeting organised by the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) on Saturday.

The urban experts also stressed urgent measures to install fire hydrants in urban areas.

According to the IPD, the state institutions should take a rigid position to ensure fire prevention systems at markets like Bangabazar to avoid the loss of life and property.

IPD Executive Director Professor Dr Adil Muhammad Khan said, "Despite Bangbazar Market being identified as very risky for fire incidents, state institutions like the City Corporation and the fire service have not taken any steps other than issuing notices.

It was the duty of the City Corporation to take complete measures for fire safety of the market."

He added that non-cooperation and indifference of the traders of the market are also responsible, which the shop owners' association and the traders cannot avoid in any way.

The city planner said if this situation does not improve, such disasters will increase in the coming days, including fire in the markets and multi-storied buildings in the city.

Dr Adil Muhammad said, "Converting the Fulbaria playground into a market was a historical mistake. In the urban areas, open fields or water bodies are being destroyed due to such ill-advised decisions. Because of development projects, ponds and reservoirs are being filled in various urban areas of the country, including the Old Dhaka."

IPD advisor professor Dr Aktar Mahmud said, "Through a detailed survey of the unofficial markets of the country including Dhaka, steps must be taken to eliminate the fire risk. If the markets fail to take appropriate measures for fire protection within the specified time, the state should take strict action as per the law."

The urban planner said that unofficial markets are necessary in the socio-economic reality of the country as consumers can buy cheap products.

"If proper measures are taken, the fire risk of such a market can be reduced a lot. However, in this case, market owners, traders and users have to play a sincere role," he said.

Planner Abu Taher said, "For this type of market it is necessary to improve electrical safety auditing as well as fire prevention and fire detection systems. At the same time, it is important to have a fire safety plan and emergency evacuation plan along with setting up fire control rooms in every market."

Associate Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Department, Jahangirnagar University, Farhadur Reza said it is very important to assess the fire and disaster vulnerability of each market and take necessary measures.

Several recommendations were made by the IPD to reduce fire hazards and ensure overall safety in unofficial markets. These include strengthening internal firefighting systems in markets, modernising the fire service, provision of specialised and modern fire service equipment for densely populated and unplanned urban areas and conducting regular fire drills etc.

