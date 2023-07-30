Turkey Ambassador inaugurates international firefighting training course in Dhaka

Turkey Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen inaugurated the international firefighting training course for firefighters.

He inaugurated this training course for fire service officers and employees at Fire Service Training Complex in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday (30 July), reads a press release.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate Brigadier General Md Main Uddin presided over the opening ceremony.

Turkish firefighter training chief Latif Erdogan and other trainers, Turkish embassy officials, director of fire service, director of the training complex and other officials were present in the event.