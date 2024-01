Faces of the new cabinet

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain announced the names of the ministers and state ministers of the new cabinet at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January).

A lot of new faces have been included, while some veterans have been left out.

The full list of the ministers are:

1. AKM Mozammel Haque (Gazipur-1)

2. Obaidul Quader (Noakhali-5)

3. Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (Narsingdi-4)

4. Asaduzzaman Khan (Dhaka-12)

5. Dipu Moni (Chandpur-3)

6. Md Tajul Islam (Cumilla-9)

7. Muhammad Faruk Khan (Gopalganj-1)

8. Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali (Dinajpur-4)

9. Anisul Haque (Brahmanbaria-4)

10. Mohammad Hasan Mahmud (Chattogram-7)

11. Md Abdus Shaheed (Moulvibazar-4)

12. Sadhan Chandra Majumdar (Naogaon-1)

13. RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury (Brahmanbaria-3)

14. Md Abdur Rahman (Faridpur-1)

15. Narayan Chandra (Khulna-5)

16. Abdus Salam (Mymensingh-9)

17. Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (Chattogram-9)

18. Farhad Hossain (Meherpur-1)

19. Md Faridul Haque Khan (Jamalpur-2)

20. Md Zillul Hakim (Rajbari-2)

21. Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Dhaka-9)

22. Jahangir Kabir Nanak (Dhaka-13)

23. Nazmul Hasan (Kishoreganj-6)

24. Yeafesh Osman

25. Samanta Lal Sen

The state ministers are:

1. Begum Simin Hossain Rimi (Gazipur-4)

2. Nasrul Hamid (Dhaka-3)

3. Zunaid Ahmed Palak (Natore-3)

4. Mohammad Ali Arafat (Dhaka-17)

5. Md Mohibur Rahman (Patuakhali-4)

6. Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury (Dinajpur-2)

7. Zahid Faruk (Barisal-5)

8. Kujendra Lal Tripura (Khagrachari)

9. Begum Rumana Ali (Gazipur-3)

10. Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury (Sylhet-2)

11. Ahsanul Islam (Tangail-6)

Ministers of the previous cabinet whose names are not in the list are:

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment Minister Shahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushai Sing.