Everest-winner Nishat sets out to scale another Himalayan peak

Nishat Mazumder, the first Bangladeshi woman to have conquered Mount Everest – the world's highest mountain, is set to start an expedition to climb the world's eighth highest mountain, Manaslu in Nepal.

She is scheduled to go to the Himalayan country on Monday to scale the 8,163-metre peak, accompanied by Pragya Paramita Roy, winner of the "Orion Trek with Nishat" competition.

Young mountaineer Pragya, a second year student of Dhaka Medical College, will have the opportunity to trek up to the Manaslu Base Camp as this mountaineering programme is going to be sponsored by Orion Group, organisers said at a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

At the event, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said women are advancing in all spheres, adding, "People get motivation from other people to dream big. The prime minister is inspiring the nation to dream more and women such as Nishat are inspiring their fellow women. An ordinary Bangalee girl, Nishat Mazumder does a daring job."

Getting inspired by Nishat, another talented and daring woman Pragya Paramita Roy has joined her, she added.

"We want them to wave the Bangladesh national flag on the peak. When they come back they will tell us the story of their adventure," Minister Dipu Moni continued.

After the speech, she handed over the national flag to Nishat Mazumder.

Ashfaqul Alam, vice president, corporate affairs, of Orion Group said Orion is happy to be part of such an event.

The company had supported various activities in the past as well, he mentioned, adding Orion Group will always support programmes aimed at women's development.

Earlier in a written statement, the organiser of the expedition, Mirza Zakaria Baig, said Orion's sponsorship has added a new dimension to mountaineering in Bangladesh.

"We believe that Orion is making an important contribution to the infrastructural development of Bangladesh. Hope they will continue their supportive initiatives to popularise mountaineering among the new generation."

Nishat Mazumder and Pragya Paramita Roy will reach Beshishahar at the foot of Manaslu Mountain from Kathmandu, from where trekking will start. Pragya will return home after completing her journey by climbing up to the base camp of the mountain and Nishat will go ahead to get to the top of Manaslu Mountain.

Nishat conquered the 8,848-metre peak of Everest in 2012.

It was informed in the press conference that Manaslu is one of the 14 mountains in the Himalayas. Mountain lovers have gone there one after another to fulfill their dream of touching the 8,163-metre peak.

Manaslu was first successfully climbed by a Japanese team on 9 May 1956.

Nishat and Pragya will start their expedition on 29 August. Pragya will return from the base camp after 15 days while Nishat will stay there for 45 days with the aim of conquering Manaslu. She is scheduled to return home on 9 October.

At Saturday's press conference, Nishat Mazumder said she went to Manaslu in 2011 to qualify for starting an expedition to climb Everest. At that time, she returned from camp-3. Ever since then she has been dreaming of climbing Manaslu.

She also said for her, going to the mountains means going back home.

Speaking about the intention of partnering with a young mountaineer, she said, "During auditions, I saw every girl dreaming of going to the Himalayas. And we seniors have the responsibility to help them materialise their dreams."

Organisers at the press conference told the media that after initial selection based on the applications, nine girls were taken to Kalapahar, the highest hill of Sylhet, for physical and mental ability tests. And, among them, one was finally selected.

Mountaineer Enam Al Haque chaired the press conference, attended, among others, by UCEP Bangladesh Chairperson Parveen Mahmud.