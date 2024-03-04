Essential Commodities Act to be revised soon: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 05:31 pm

Related News

Essential Commodities Act to be revised soon: State minister

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 05:31 pm
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected

The Essential Commodities Act, 1956, will soon be revised to better suit contemporary needs, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said today.

The list of essential commodities included in the act will also be revised, the state minister noted in response to a proposal of deputy commissioners at the Ministry of Commerce session during the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioners' Conference in Dhaka.

The Control of Essential Commodities Act (CECA), enacted in 1956, is a law in Bangladesh that gives the government the power to regulate the production, distribution, and pricing of essential commodities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ahasanul Islam Titu said, "Deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure the supply of essential products to one crore families by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in a fair and well-organised manner. They were also directed to update this list of one crore families within two months."

When asked about the possibility of any imminent price hike, the state minister assured that consumers will not be faced with any more new price hikes. 

"Edible oil will be sold at Tk163 per liter by implementing the Tk10 price cut ordered recently," the state minister said, adding that he and other concerned officials will monitor the market. 

He said district administrators have also been instructed to increase market surveillance, especially in Narayanganj, where edible oil is produced. 

At the same time, the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that no obstruction is created anywhere in the value chain.

Regarding importing onion from India, Ahasanul said a letter regarding onion imports from India to Bangladesh was received today (4 March).

"The embassy will inform us about when and how they will start sending the goods. We hope to be informed about it today," he said, stressing it is confirmed that onions and sugar will arrive from India before Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the deputy commissioners have been asked to prepare a list of GI products. 

Besides, it has been said that deputy commissioners should support entrepreneurs in making world-class products.

Minister Nurul Majid said, "Despite shortages and complaints, Bangladesh is performing satisfactorily. As the government keeps a close eye on commodity prices, all of us need to practice frugality.

"You can opt for local plums and guavas for Iftar. Why do we need apples and grapes?"

Top News

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu / Essential Commodity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

9h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

19m | Videos
Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

1h | Videos
Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

4h | Videos
Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

5h | Videos