Essential Commodities Act to be revised soon: State minister

The Essential Commodities Act, 1956, will soon be revised to better suit contemporary needs, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said today.

The list of essential commodities included in the act will also be revised, the state minister noted in response to a proposal of deputy commissioners at the Ministry of Commerce session during the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioners' Conference in Dhaka.

The Control of Essential Commodities Act (CECA), enacted in 1956, is a law in Bangladesh that gives the government the power to regulate the production, distribution, and pricing of essential commodities.

Ahasanul Islam Titu said, "Deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure the supply of essential products to one crore families by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in a fair and well-organised manner. They were also directed to update this list of one crore families within two months."

When asked about the possibility of any imminent price hike, the state minister assured that consumers will not be faced with any more new price hikes.

"Edible oil will be sold at Tk163 per liter by implementing the Tk10 price cut ordered recently," the state minister said, adding that he and other concerned officials will monitor the market.

He said district administrators have also been instructed to increase market surveillance, especially in Narayanganj, where edible oil is produced.

At the same time, the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that no obstruction is created anywhere in the value chain.

Regarding importing onion from India, Ahasanul said a letter regarding onion imports from India to Bangladesh was received today (4 March).

"The embassy will inform us about when and how they will start sending the goods. We hope to be informed about it today," he said, stressing it is confirmed that onions and sugar will arrive from India before Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the deputy commissioners have been asked to prepare a list of GI products.

Besides, it has been said that deputy commissioners should support entrepreneurs in making world-class products.

Minister Nurul Majid said, "Despite shortages and complaints, Bangladesh is performing satisfactorily. As the government keeps a close eye on commodity prices, all of us need to practice frugality.

"You can opt for local plums and guavas for Iftar. Why do we need apples and grapes?"