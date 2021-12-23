Bangladesh needs to monitor transboundary air pollution: Jica

Environment

Ashraful Haque
23 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:21 pm

Related News

Bangladesh needs to monitor transboundary air pollution: Jica

Study stresses installing air quality monitoring equipment at borders to determine source and severity of pollution

Ashraful Haque
23 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:21 pm
Bangladesh needs to monitor transboundary air pollution: Jica

Transboundary air pollution is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Bangladesh, according to a Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) study.

Bangladesh needs to set up air quality monitoring stations at its borders to determine the source and severity of pollution, the study team revealed at a workshop yesterday.

The "Technical Workshop on Data Collection Survey on Air Pollution in the People's Republic of Bangladesh," was held at the Department of Environment in Agargaon of the capital. 

The Jica study has identified five major reasons for the deterioration of air quality in the country, especially during the dry season. 

"Air pollutants from stationary sources like brick kilns, dust from construction sites, and haze from open burning of waste at dumping sites, as well as automobile exhaust gas and transboundary air pollutants, are the major reasons for air quality deterioration in Bangladesh," said Shinji Tanaka, a specialist in the study team.

The team of specialists stressed the need for air quality monitoring stations beside roads to survey vehicle emission levels.

The study found that particulate matter of 2.5 micron parts per million (PPM) enter the country from three directions from India: west, north-west, and north.

"The most pollutants come from the west," Komei Yamaguchi, team leader of the Jica team, told The Business Standard after the end of the presentation. "Bangladesh needs to set up air quality monitoring equipment to determine the severity and source of the pollution," he added.

Responding to a question, Chief Representative of Jica Bangladesh, Yuho Hayakawa, said, "There is no immediate solution to transboundary pollution. Japan has similar issues with China, but it is important to have evidence in hand to be able to negotiate with the polluting country."

Mentioning Japan's expertise in emission and pollution control, Jica researchers called on Bangladesh's ministry of environment, forest and climate change, to explore possible areas of collaboration to mitigate air pollution in Bangladesh.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md Mostafa Kamal, and Director General of the Department of Environment, Md Ashraf Uddin, among others, also spoke at the event.

Top News

JICA / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) / air pollution / air quality

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US