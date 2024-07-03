Jica remembers Japanese officials killed in Holey Artisan tragedy

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 06:53 pm

Jica remembers Japanese officials killed in Holey Artisan tragedy

JICA Senior Vice President HARA Shohei, accompanied by other officials, pays tribute to Japanese officials who lost their lives in the Holey Artisan attack during a remembrance ceremony at the Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Center (MEIC) in Uttara, Dhaka, on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: TBS
Japanese officials who lost their lives in the Holey Artisan attack were remembered in a solemn memorial ceremony organised today (3 July) by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The event, held at the Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Center (MEIC) in the capital's Uttara, was a joint effort by the Governments of Japan and Bangladesh, along with Japanese consulting firms like Almec Corporation, Oriental Consultants Global, and Katahira and Engineers International.

The ceremony honoured the seven Japanese consultants who were involved in the feasibility study of Dhaka's Mass Rapid Transit Development Project, specifically MRT-1 and MRT-5. 

Speakers and guests paid tribute to their contributions and remembered their dedication to Bangladesh's development.

He said, "Eight years have passed since the tragic incident. We deeply mourn those who dedicated their time and efforts to Bangladesh's development. Our thoughts are with the families who continue to bear the immense loss, a grief that remains indelible even after these eight years."

He reaffirmed JICA's commitment to honouring the legacy of the deceased officials and ensuring the safety of all personnel involved in their projects.

