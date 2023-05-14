69 tree saplings for a 69th birthday: A unique initiative to raise awareness and celebrate life 

Recently on Facebook, Kazi Hasan, who describes himself as an environmentalist and nature enthusiast, reached out to Shakib Lohani, who works in the pharmaceutical industry in the capital and moonlights as a poet and writer. Soon their correspondence reached an agreement at Hasan's invitation – Shakib will travel to Shona Rang Toruchaya in Munshiganj's Gojoria on 12 May to donate tree saplings to Hasan's garden.

And so a group of over 40 people – including eminent poets, writers and literary enthusiasts – arrived on Friday to take part in the event organized with the purpose of paying tribute to nature.

Shakib Lohani & some of the attendees. Photo: Courtesy

Hasan, a Munshiganj resident, is heavily involved in raising awareness and educating schoolgoers across Munshiganj about nature conservation and the importance of planting trees. To that end, he has also established a library on his property by the garden which stays open to any curious mind who wishes to wander in.

Donating books. Photo: Courtesy

At the event, after lunch, a group of an odd 30 schoolers arrived and eagerly sat down to listen to Shakib Lohani and his companions of friends – including but not limited to his elder sister and writer Dilara Mesbah, former government secretary and writer Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, poet, retired professor of Cadet Collage and Jury at National Debate competitions Abu Rais, poet and pioneer of Street Theatre of Bangladesh Sultan Mohammad Razzak, writer Mala Mahbub, Dhaka Tribune's News Editor Reaz Ahmed, poet, lyricist and Head of Nari Unnayan Kendra Afroza Parvin Rikta and members of the Institute Of Fine Arts (IFA), Pabna – had to say.

Part of Kazi Hasan's garden. Photo: Courtesy

Away from the concrete jungle of Dhaka city, all the visitors sang high praise of Hasan's initiative, the significance of nature, and the children's role in playing their part in valuing the environment. As they spoke, their appreciation of these young students' interest in plants and books took centre stage – along with their fondness for Shakib. After all, the occasion was afoot to celebrate Shakib's 69th birthday.

It was not lost on this group of people that age is in fact just a number. And that they are eagerly awaiting Shakib's upcoming books – particularly Roots (a non-fiction novel on the Lohani family lineage) and Onno Nari (a collection of short stories). Shakib already has two published books named 'Patraput' (a collection of poems) and 'Ekti Bajpakhi o Koy'jon Manush' (a collection of short stories).

Photo: Courtesy

And on his 69th birthday, 69 tree saplings in total were donated to Kazi Hasan's garden from which several saplings were handed over to individual students who had requested specific plants earlier from Hasan covering a range of requests such as coconut and white rose saplings.

Not only plants, but the group also came with bags full of books to donate to the students too. Some of the books were authored by the visitors and other books included authors like Zafar Iqbal.

Although the event was meant to also include poetry recitation – a fan-favourite part of the day for the visitors with Shakib Lohani, a reciter as the host and one of the key members behind Abriti Shangshad, the first organization for recitation in the country in 1977 – time slipped too quickly through the ticking minutes full of warmth under the open sky, tantalizing conversations and giggling schoolers.

And at the end, all the visitors left to travel back to the city – leaving behind the green cocoon and unanimously agreeing it was indeed a unique initiative to celebrate life.