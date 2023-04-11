Record 14,800MW electricity generated on Tuesday

The country has generated a record 14,800 megawatts of electricity today at 9pm, reads information from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Prior to this, the maximum power generation was 14,782MW, recorded on 16 April last year.

At present, the country has 23,482MW grid connected electricity generation capacity.

Till last month, the electricity demand was hovering between 12,000MW to 12,500MW owing to cold weather and more rainy days than the Meteorological Department's forecast.

But the power demand increased in the last couple of days due to warmer weather and a rise in temperature.

On Tuesday, a maximum 39.2 celcius temperature was recorded in Chuadanga, while Dhaka's maximum temperature was 38.5 celcius, reads Bangladesh Meteorological Department's data.