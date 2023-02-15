Japanese firms to generate electricity from waste in Chattogram city

The two landfills of Chattogram City Corporation in Halishahar and Arefin Nagar will be filled up within next 14 and five months respectively as the pile of garbage is increasing day by day, a study has found.

According to the study, around 2,100 tonne of garbage is generated in Chattogram City Corporation daily, 68% of which is household waste.

The study recommended recycling and disposal of garbage through proper waste management.

These were disclosed at a seminar on "Completion of Feasibility Study for Integrated Waste Treatment in Chattogram City" on Tuesday at the city's Radisson Blu hotel.

Japanese consulting firm JFE Engineering Corporation and Yachiyo Engineering Company Ltd jointly organised the seminar.

The feasibility study was conducted by JFE Engineering Corporation and Yachiyo Engineering Company Ltd from August 2022 to January 2023 with support of the Ministry of Environment, Japan. The Chattogram City Corporation has issued a letter of intent to implement the feasibility study.

The two Japanese companies have proposed to generate 15mw electricity using 1,000 tonne city waste daily.

In the seminar, Gen Takahashi, general manager of overseas administration department of JFE Engineering Corporation, presented the survey report.

Around 800-1,000 tonne of waste is dumped in Halishahar while 1,000-1,200 tonne in Arefin Nagar landfill.

Chief Executive Officer of CCC Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam presided over the seminar where city Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was the chief guest.

"I do not believe in the policy of taking the waste to the landfill and leaving it for years to decompose. In various modern countries, I have seen how waste is managed to produce electricity and fertiliser from waste," Mayor Rezaul Karim said.

"I want to use this experience in Chattogram. We want to produce fertiliser and electricity from the huge waste that is produced in Chattogram everyday using modern technology, and make it a clean, healthy and sustainable city," he said.

According to the city corporation, waste separation from the source projects are being implemented. Currently they are implementing pilot projects in three wards of the city. They are also creating awareness among people.

Urban Planner Engineer Subhash Barua said that preventing waterlogging is not possible without solid waste management.

"It is unacceptable that people will throw waste on the streets and drains. Programmes should be undertaken to change the behaviour of people. We want the most effective waste management at a minimum cost and technique," he said.