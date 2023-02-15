Japanese firms to generate electricity from waste in Chattogram city

Energy

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Japanese firms to generate electricity from waste in Chattogram city

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 10:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The two landfills of Chattogram City Corporation in Halishahar and Arefin Nagar will be filled up within next 14 and five months respectively as the pile of garbage is increasing day by day, a study has found. 

According to the study, around 2,100 tonne of garbage is generated in Chattogram City Corporation daily, 68% of which is household waste. 

The study recommended recycling and disposal of garbage through proper waste management.

These were disclosed at a seminar on "Completion of Feasibility Study for Integrated Waste Treatment in Chattogram City" on Tuesday at the city's Radisson Blu hotel.

Japanese consulting firm JFE Engineering Corporation and Yachiyo Engineering Company Ltd jointly organised the seminar. 

The feasibility study was conducted by JFE Engineering Corporation and Yachiyo Engineering Company Ltd from August 2022 to January 2023 with support of the Ministry of Environment, Japan. The Chattogram City Corporation has issued a letter of intent to implement the feasibility study.

The two Japanese companies have proposed to generate 15mw electricity using 1,000 tonne city waste daily.

In the seminar, Gen Takahashi, general manager of overseas administration department of JFE Engineering Corporation, presented the survey report. 

Around 800-1,000 tonne of waste is dumped in Halishahar while 1,000-1,200 tonne in Arefin Nagar landfill.

Chief Executive Officer of CCC Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam presided over the seminar where city Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was the chief guest.

"I do not believe in the policy of taking the waste to the landfill and leaving it for years to decompose. In various modern countries, I have seen how waste is managed to produce electricity and fertiliser from waste," Mayor Rezaul Karim said. 

"I want to use this experience in Chattogram. We want to produce fertiliser and electricity from the huge waste that is produced in Chattogram everyday using modern technology, and make it a clean, healthy and sustainable city," he said. 

According to the city corporation, waste separation from the source projects are being implemented. Currently they are implementing pilot projects in three wards of the city. They are also creating awareness among people. 

Urban Planner Engineer Subhash Barua said that preventing waterlogging is not possible without solid waste management. 

"It is unacceptable that people will throw waste on the streets and drains. Programmes should be undertaken to change the behaviour of people. We want the most effective waste management at a minimum cost and technique," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News / Environment

Chattogram / Electricity generation / waste

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

3h | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

6h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

12h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms