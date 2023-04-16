After record, country’s power generation again drops below 15,000 MW

After making a record of crossing 15,300 MW of benchmark, the country's overall power generation again declined to below 15,000 MW on Saturday.

According to official sources, the sudden shutdown of 660 MW first unit of Rampal Bangladesh-India Moitree power plant attributed to this fall in power generation.

However, no explanation was given by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (bifpcl) in this regard which owns and operates the plant.

Meanwhile, the country has to experience more than 1000 MW of load shedding due to shortage in power generation.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) official record shows that the country generated 13,996 MW on Saturday night against a demand of 15,000 MW.

The BPDB made a forecast for Sunday indicating that the country' s peak demand would be 16,000 MW on Sunday while maximum generation will be 15,000 MW and there might be a load shedding of about 1000 MW.

BPDB officials said the government withdrew the suspension on power generation by diesel-fired power plants last week following the excessive rise in demand against the backdrop of rise in temperature.

"From last week we have been operating some diesel-fired power plants due to the rise in demand," a senior official of the BPDB told UNB.

He also said currently about 700 MW diesel-fired power plants have been in the operation.

The government suspended diesel-fired power generation in July last year following soaring fuel price in the international market.