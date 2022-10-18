PM to inaugurate reactor pressure vessel installation at Unit-2 of Rooppur Nuclear Plant 

Energy

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:46 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The installation of the reactor pressure vessel at the second unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled for Wednesday. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the installation from her office.

All major nuclear equipment installation work of the second unit of the plant is about to complete with the installation of the reactor pressure vessel. 

Bangladeshi and Russian officials at the Rooppur project have already completed all preparations for the installation.

A reactor pressure vessel holds nuclear fuel when reactors operate and provide one of several barriers that keep radioactive material out of the environment.

In October last year, the prime minister inaugurated the reactor pressure vessel at the first unit of the plant that enabled Bangladesh as the 33rd country to have a nuclear reactor for producing electricity from nuclear energy.

As per the project plan, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will supply 1,200MW in 2023 and the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia. The project's construction cost, including manpower training, amounts to $12.65 billion, and 90% of it is being funded by Russia.

