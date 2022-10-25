Generator stator installed at unit 2 of Rooppur NPP

The generator stator has been installed in the design position in the turbine hall of unit 2 of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Recently, the reactor pressure vessel for the unit 2 of the project was installed.

According to Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the Rooppur NPP, installation works have been performed by specialists of the VdMU Branch, part of the Rosatom Engineering Division.

"The stator converts mechanical energy generated by the rotation of the turbine into electrical energy," said Alexei Deriy, vice-president of ASE and director of the Rooppur NPP construction project.

Besides, it is the heaviest element among the power units equipped with a weight of over 440 tonnes. That is why the installation of the generator stator into the design position is extremely important, he added.

Its successful completion makes possible installation of the main equipment of the turbine hall, he said.

Two power units of Rooppur NPP to use TZV-1200-2 turbine generators developed and manufactured by Power Machines, Russia.

Their advantages include fire safety, enhanced reliability, and high stability against overloads.

Rooppur NPP with two generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400MW is being constructed under the Russian design.

The Russian VVER-1200 reactors have been functioning in two power units of Novovoronezh NPP, Russia, the reference project of Rooppur NPP. This reactor fully complies with all international safety requirements.

Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division is the general designer and general contractor of Rooppur NPP.

Rosatom claims that the company ranks first in the world in terms of order portfolio and the number of NPPs constructed simultaneously across the world.

According to Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), the first unit of the Rooppur NPP was initially scheduled to start operation in 2022 and second unit 2023. Later, the first unit's operation was rescheduled for 2024 and second unit for 2025.