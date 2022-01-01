DPDC opens its first underground switchgear system

The Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) opened its first ever underground switchgear load connection points or ring main units (RMU) at the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (Barc) in the capital on Saturday.

A RMU is a factory-assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points in an electrical power distribution system.

The RMUs will be used to supply electricity to the nearby areas through 11kv underground cables from the 33/11kv substation at Monipuripara.

Engineer Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, inaugurated the RMUs as part of "Power Distribution System Development under DPDC Area" project.

Existing overhead electric cables from Bangabhaban to Jahangir Gate and from Gabtoli to Azimpur will be taken underground under the project.

In the first phase of the project, 22 RMUs, 19 LTDB and 4 Kiosk transporters will be set up in the Jahangir Gate-Faramgate area to take the overhead cables underground.

The Tk300 crore project is being implemented by a joint-venture of CNTIC (China National Technical Import and Export Corporation) and SPTTC.

"Once completed, the project will ensure more uninterrupted power supply to the installations on both sides of the main road from Jahangir Gate to Farmgate. It will also enhance the beauty of the city," said Engineer Bikash Dewan.

The DPDC is one of the six power distribution companies of the country that supply electricity in Dhaka south and Narayangang city.