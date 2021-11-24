DPDC and NKSoft sign deal to improve electricity supply in Dhaka

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) has signed a deal with USA-based NKSoft Corporation to improve the electricity supply in Dhaka by modernising the distribution system.

In this regard, DPDC and NKSoft signed a contract on Tuesday (23 November) at capital Biddut Bhaban. The estimated cost of the contract is around $2.07million.

NKSoft Corporation Managing Director John Chowdhury and DPDC Company Secretary Md Asaduzzaman signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement, NKSoft KEMA consulting will assist DPDC to modernise five 33/11kv sub-stations in its distribution systems on a pilot basis. The sub-stations are - Satmosjid 33/11kv, Jigatola 33/11kv, Greenroad 33/11kv, Asadgate 33/11kv and Lalmatia 33/11kv stations.

NKSoft will also assist DPDC to develop a long-term grid modernisation strategy and assist in selecting and implementing projects which will help reduce outages, improve the reliability of the electric grid, improve the ability to integrate renewable energy, and better manage the electric assets.

DPDC Managing Director Bikash Dewan, Executive Directors Md Golam Mostafa, Md Geas Uddin Joarder, Adullah Noman, NKSoft Director Faruq Sobhan, and representatives of principle consultant Marco Teles were present inthe contract signing ceremony.