People to be informed about load-shedding through SMS

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has directed all power distribution companies to inform customers about load-shedding through text messages on their phones.

The ministry gave this directive in an official circular published on Wednesday (20 July).

Two formats were given by the ministry for the power distribution companies to follow while sending sms to customers.

The text messages would include the schedule of load-shedding fixed for respective areas of the customers as well as helpline numbers where they can inform if any load-shedding takes place outside of the schedule.

Earlier on 18 July, the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) released an area-wise load shedding schedule for the capital Dhaka.

The measure was taken to combat the electricity crisis in the country due to hindrance in gas import.