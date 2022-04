Last month, the price of a 12.5kg LPG cylinder was Tk730-760, which has now reached Tk765-810. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Tk4 per kg – from Tk116 to Tk120 – this month.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission fixed the new rate today.

As a result, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder provided by private operators has increased to Tk1,439, which is Tk48 more than its price in March.