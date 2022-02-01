Upskill Classroom launches STEM based quiz competition

Education

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 03:32 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Upskill Classroom in partnership with The Business Standard and Pickaboo.com launched its first-ever STEM-based quiz competition for primary school students.

Students from grades 2,3 and 4 can participate in this competition and win gifts, said a press release. 

This event will continue till 10 February and registration is free. Students can simply visit the contest webpage (www.upskillclassroom.com/contest) and participate as per their grades.

Upskill Classroom has been working to introduce STEM-based skill development courses for kids and this competition is a step towards achieving that goal.

The quiz competition is an effort to familiarise students with the quizzing platform of Upskill Classroom where students can log in anytime and participate in amazing and fun STEM-based quizzes to sharpen their knowledge.

Even after the competition is over, the quiz platform will always be open and free to play.

The winner of the competition will receive a pair of JBL Earphones. The first and second runner-ups will receive a pair of Xiaomi earphones and Lenovo earphones respectively, the press release added. 

"Our aim has always been to inspire kids towards STEM and this contest will not only help kids learn but also have fun at the same time. A scientific mindset is quite essential for the growth of our next generation and like this contest hopefully, Upskill Classroom take more initiatives in the future that will make STEM learning more interesting and accessible," CEO and Co-Founder of Upskill Mustafizur Khan said.

