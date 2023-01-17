Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan accept responsibility for plagiarism in textbooks

Education

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 05:57 pm

Related News

Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan accept responsibility for plagiarism in textbooks

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 05:57 pm
Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan accept responsibility for plagiarism in textbooks

Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Professor Hasina Khan have admitted to the allegation of plagiarising contents of the National Geographic Educational site into the class seven science book "Anusandhani Path".

The eminent teachers who were associated with editing the book in light of the new curriculum have accepted responsibility for the issue. In a joint statement Tuesday (17 January), Zafar Iqbal and Hasina Khan said a media report regarding the seventh grade science book 'Anusandhani Path' came to their attention.

They said they have found the complaints of taking content from the National Geographic Education site as true after comparing the particular part of the book with the website. 

In the statement, they said a textbook is an outcome of the hard labour and dedication of many people. 

"A kind of responsibility is expected from all these authors especially in the matter of writing national textbooks. It is a matter of disappointment and heartbreak for our team if such allegations are found to be true about any of the authors. Although we are not responsible for writing the discussed part of that chapter, we still accept responsibility as editors," the statement clarified. 

Necessary revisions of the book will certainly be made in the next edition, they further said.

The statement added that the experimental version of the book has been launched this year and there is scope for substantial revision and editing from the next academic year.

"Therefore, any rational opinion beyond the mentioned complaints will be taken seriously and the necessary changes or modifications will be made in the textbook accordingly," reads the statement.

Authors who were responsible for the book are Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Dr Hasina Khan, Dr Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Khan, Dr. Mushtaq Ibn Ayub, Roni Basak. And Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was in charge of editing.

Bangladesh / Top News

textbook / Zafar Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

43m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

18m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades