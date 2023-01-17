Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan accept responsibility for plagiarism in textbooks

Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Professor Hasina Khan have admitted to the allegation of plagiarising contents of the National Geographic Educational site into the class seven science book "Anusandhani Path".

The eminent teachers who were associated with editing the book in light of the new curriculum have accepted responsibility for the issue. In a joint statement Tuesday (17 January), Zafar Iqbal and Hasina Khan said a media report regarding the seventh grade science book 'Anusandhani Path' came to their attention.

They said they have found the complaints of taking content from the National Geographic Education site as true after comparing the particular part of the book with the website.

In the statement, they said a textbook is an outcome of the hard labour and dedication of many people.

"A kind of responsibility is expected from all these authors especially in the matter of writing national textbooks. It is a matter of disappointment and heartbreak for our team if such allegations are found to be true about any of the authors. Although we are not responsible for writing the discussed part of that chapter, we still accept responsibility as editors," the statement clarified.

Necessary revisions of the book will certainly be made in the next edition, they further said.

The statement added that the experimental version of the book has been launched this year and there is scope for substantial revision and editing from the next academic year.

"Therefore, any rational opinion beyond the mentioned complaints will be taken seriously and the necessary changes or modifications will be made in the textbook accordingly," reads the statement.

Authors who were responsible for the book are Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Dr Hasina Khan, Dr Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Khan, Dr. Mushtaq Ibn Ayub, Roni Basak. And Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was in charge of editing.