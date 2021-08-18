Onsite examinations of 7 colleges to begin on 1 September

The onsite examinations of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University (DU) will begin from 1 September.

The decision was made in a meeting of Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Coordinator and Pro-Vice Chancellor of DU with the Principals of seven colleges, said Dhaka College Principal, Prof IK Selim Ullah Khandakar, reports Jagonews24.com.

Firstly, onsite examinations that remained suspended in previous months will be held on priority basis, he said.

"The decision may change considering the situation if the government impose lockdown again during this time", he added.

Educational institutes have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but was forced to extend the closure as the pandemic worsened.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed to reopen all educational institutes as soon as possible, considering the inoculations and rate of Covid-19 transmission in the country.