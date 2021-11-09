Students of DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet intersection to demand special examination

Students from seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University held a four-hour protest on Tuesday at Nilkhet to demand that the authorities scrap the results of a recently-held fourth year examination in which a majority of examinees failed and retake it.

Students of 2015-16 academic session joined the protest blocking Nilkhet intersection from 1pm to 4pm halting traffic movement in the area and causing huge suffering to commuters.

They dispersed after police arrived at the scene.

The students called the results of the examination as "disastrous" because of the mass fails, most of them in English.

Because of this a large number of students can't now qualify for admission in Masters.

In the protest, students chanted slogans demanding special examination and publish the results of this exam as quickly as possible.

Al-Amin, a student of Dhaka College, told UNB that they met Ik Salimullah, the coordinator of the seven colleges earlier in the day, but he did not listen to their demand. Salimullah is the principal of Dhaka College.