DU-affiliated college students block Nilkhet, Newmarket intersections

Education

UNB
21 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 06:22 pm

Related News

DU-affiliated college students block Nilkhet, Newmarket intersections

The students declared they will not leave the road until their demands are met

UNB
21 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 06:22 pm
The protesting students expressed their frustrations, saying they have faced numerous problems due to their affiliation with Dhaka University. Photo: UNB
The protesting students expressed their frustrations, saying they have faced numerous problems due to their affiliation with Dhaka University. Photo: UNB

A group of students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the Nilkhet and Newmarket intersections in the capital today (21 October), demanding the cessation of their affiliation with Dhaka University and autonomy of the colleges.

Beginning at 10am, students from the seven colleges gathered at Dhaka College and staged a protest on the campus, chanting slogans in support of their demand for autonomy.

Around 11 am, they exited the campus and blocked the Science Laboratory and Nilkhet crossings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the demonstration, the protesting students expressed their frustrations, saying they have faced numerous problems due to their affiliation with Dhaka University. They specifically cited discrimination in the exam evaluation system.

The students declared they would not leave the road until their demands were met and would not participate in any examinations or attend classes.

Mohammad Tahsin, a student of Dhaka College, told UNB that students from the DU-affiliated colleges have faced long-standing discrimination. 

"We do not want to be placed under the National University. We seek an independent platform free from this disparity, and it could take the form of a new university," he said.

He continued, "We have a severe shortage of classroom space and other facilities, and our teachers face limitations. They instruct us according to their capacity, which does not match our needs. However, Dhaka University's teachers evaluate our papers, creating an imbalance that affects our results. Furthermore, the bureaucratic issues at the DU register building exacerbate our struggles. We want to be rid of these problems."

"We will end the blockade if the authorities promise to form a committee or commission to establish the seven colleges as an independent entity," he added.

Rahatul Islam, a student from Kabi Nazrul Islam Government College, said they have approached various authorities over the years, but no one has paid attention to their demands. As a result, they felt they had no option but to stage this protest.

"We understand that many people and passersby are suffering due to our actions on the roads, but we are not responsible for this. The education adviser and the DU vice-chancellor are accountable for this public suffering," he asserted.

A severe traffic congestion was created in the New Market and Nilkhet areas due to the blockade.
 

Top News

DU affiliated colleges / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

8m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

18m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos