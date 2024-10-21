DU-affiliated college students block Nilkhet, Newmarket intersections

The protesting students expressed their frustrations, saying they have faced numerous problems due to their affiliation with Dhaka University. Photo: UNB

A group of students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the Nilkhet and Newmarket intersections in the capital today (21 October), demanding the cessation of their affiliation with Dhaka University and autonomy of the colleges.

Beginning at 10am, students from the seven colleges gathered at Dhaka College and staged a protest on the campus, chanting slogans in support of their demand for autonomy.

Around 11 am, they exited the campus and blocked the Science Laboratory and Nilkhet crossings.

During the demonstration, the protesting students expressed their frustrations, saying they have faced numerous problems due to their affiliation with Dhaka University. They specifically cited discrimination in the exam evaluation system.

The students declared they would not leave the road until their demands were met and would not participate in any examinations or attend classes.

Mohammad Tahsin, a student of Dhaka College, told UNB that students from the DU-affiliated colleges have faced long-standing discrimination.

"We do not want to be placed under the National University. We seek an independent platform free from this disparity, and it could take the form of a new university," he said.

He continued, "We have a severe shortage of classroom space and other facilities, and our teachers face limitations. They instruct us according to their capacity, which does not match our needs. However, Dhaka University's teachers evaluate our papers, creating an imbalance that affects our results. Furthermore, the bureaucratic issues at the DU register building exacerbate our struggles. We want to be rid of these problems."

"We will end the blockade if the authorities promise to form a committee or commission to establish the seven colleges as an independent entity," he added.

Rahatul Islam, a student from Kabi Nazrul Islam Government College, said they have approached various authorities over the years, but no one has paid attention to their demands. As a result, they felt they had no option but to stage this protest.

"We understand that many people and passersby are suffering due to our actions on the roads, but we are not responsible for this. The education adviser and the DU vice-chancellor are accountable for this public suffering," he asserted.

A severe traffic congestion was created in the New Market and Nilkhet areas due to the blockade.

