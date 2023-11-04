Maksud Kamal takes charge as 29th VC of Dhaka University

Education

UNB
04 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:22 pm

Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.
Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal took charge as the 29th vice chancellor of Dhaka University on Saturday.

He took charge at the VC office of the university at 9:00 am on Saturday.

The outgoing VC, Prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, and Pro-VC (admin), Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, along with other faculty members of the university, welcomed the new vice chancellor with flowers at the time.

After assuming office in the morning, Maksud along with other teachers and officials of the university, placed a wreath at the memorial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.
 

