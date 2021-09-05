Majority students can attend classes once a week

The scourge of school closure has already dealt a heavy blow to our education system. Photo: TBS

The Education Ministry has decided to allow the majority of the students of school-college levels to attend classes once a week.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, in a briefing on Sunday, said, "Examinees of Primary School Certificate (PSC), Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will have to attend classes in person daily from 12 September, while the remaining students will physically attend classes once a week."

There are around four crore students in school and college levels. Of them, around 90 lakh will sit for PSC, SSC and HSC examinations. Rest 3.1 crore students will have to join classes for one day every week.

In this regard, Professor Siddiqur Rahman, former director of IER, Dhaka University, said, "One day class a week will not help in recovering from the learning losses. It would be better if classes were taken daily dividing students in two groups- one in the morning and another in the afternoon."

He also opined for necessary training of the teachers.

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) Chairman Professor Narayan Chandra Saha, said, "Earlier we planned a remedial package for learning losses. We will do it again if get any new directives from the ministry.

Primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions are going to be reopened from 12 September after an 18-month closure due to Covid-19.

Some 5 crore students of 1.5 lakh educational institutions, from primary to higher education, remained out of their academic study mostly since March 17, when the educational institutions were closed due Covid-19 pandemic.