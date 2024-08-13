Primary schools to reopen soon: Ministry
All primary schools have been instructed to resume activities within the shortest possible time.
In a circular issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education today (13 August), government primary schools under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, child welfare primary schools run by the Shishu Kalyan Trust and learning centres of the Bureau of Non-Formal Education have been requested to take necessary measures to start full-fledged academic activities.