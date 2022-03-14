Inter-school ICT and Science Fair held in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Inter-school ICT and Science Fair held in Dhaka

A day-long Inter-school ICT and Science Fair was held on Wisdom School premises at Dhanmondi in the capital on Monday.

Supported by Save the Children, Community Participation and Development (CPD) organised the fair under the Skills to Succeed, Youth Employability Skills (YES) project.

District Education Officer Muhammad Abdul Majid attended the programme as the chief guest and Dhanmondi Thana Education Officer Muhammad Razu Ahmed was a special guest.

With the slogan "Today's Science is Tomorrow's Technology", the fair aimed at motivating students towards science education for building a science-oriented nation.

About 100 students from 20 schools in the capital took part in the fair to show their scientific and ICT related innovations.

Addressing the occasion, CPD Executive Director Moslema Bari stressed improving science education in the country, saying that publicity of science and technology is essential for taking the nation ahead.

She called upon students and others to come forward to build a technology and science-based nation.

