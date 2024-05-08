45th Science and Technology Fair being held across country

45th Science and Technology Fair being held across country

The 45th Science and Technology Fair is being held in the districts across Bangladesh, sponsored and funded by the National Science and Technology Museum.

The programme encompasses an array of activities, including the exhibition of innovative scientific projects created by young scientists, reads a press release.

Projects are categorised into three groups - junior, senior, and special - at the Science Fair. Essentially, the winning and top projects from science fairs held at the upazila level during the 45th National Science and Technology Week are showcased at the district-level science fairs.

As of Wednesday (May 8), the science fair has concluded in 28 districts. Approximately 800 diverse science-related projects were showcased at the fair. These projects encompassed various topics such as the modern application of robotics, scientific utilization of solar electricity, use of technology to prevent house fires and road accidents, environment-friendly urbanization, fire accident prevention, and technological advancements in communication systems.

Mohammad Munir Chowdhury, director general of the National Science and Technology Museum, said, "The Science Museum is dedicated to the ambitious goal of advancing Bangladesh into a modern, science-friendly nation by engaging the youth in knowledge and scientific endeavors, with the aim of safeguarding them from societal degradation."
 

