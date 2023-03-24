Second bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival ends with innovative projects of budding scientists

Organic plastic can be made from fish scales, which, over the time would be decomposed in nature. A functional prototype of that was presented by Ankita Halder and Sumaiya Ahmed, both students of Holy Cross Girls High School, have become the best of bests at the second "bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival" held in Dhaka.

Azad from Rajshahi Education Board Govt. Model School & College, Farhan Mushfiq from Rajshahi Collegiate School became the first-runner up while Nafis, Sajid and Fatin from Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College became the second-runner up for their brilliant science projects.

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, and BigganChinta – a science-based monthly magazine, jointly organized the 2nd edition of the science festival. After the regional round held at seven divisional cities, the final round of the festival was organized recently at Shishu Academy in the capital. Buzzed with young science enthusiasts, the day-long festival was eventful with project presentation, quiz, magic show and cultural programmes.

Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over books, trophies, certificates, and a laptop from bKash to the winners. Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd.), chief External and Corporate Affairs officer of bKash; Anjir Liton, director general of Bangladesh Shishu Academy; Abdul Qayyum, editor of BigganChinta, microbiologist Dr Senjuti Saha, and cartoonist Ahsan Habib, among others were also present at the event.

Expressing his appreciation towards bKash and Bigganchinta for organizing a time-befitting event, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "With their talent and innovation, today's youth will become the torch-bearers of the nation in future".

In the lower secondary quiz competition, Aritra Debnath, a student from Khulna Zilla School, became champion while Nazib Mahmud, another student from the same school was the champion in secondary round. Iftekhar Ahmed Sajid, a student from Rajshahi Collegiate School, secured first position in the special quiz round.

Earlier in the morning, a robot namely "NAO" inaugurated the day-long science festival. Over fifty projects were displayed by the young science enthusiasts at the final level of the competition. They came up with innovative science projects like 'Human Helping Project', 'Train Accident Prevention', 'Smart City Management System', 'Mini Air Cooler', 'Gas Leakage and Fire Safety', 'Smart Kitchen', etc. at the competition.

Alongside project showcasing, winners from the regional round took part in the national round of the quiz competition. Over three hundred students took part in the special quiz, Rubik's Cube and Sudoku contest.

The festival commenced on 31 October in Dhaka last year and successively, the national round was held with participation of all winners from regional level. Over 250 projects were showcased across the festival.

The participants also enjoyed the robot show, Q&A sessions, magic show, cultural programs and other eye catching festivities at the day-long event.